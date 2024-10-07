Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Royals vs. Yankees Game 2 ALDS Prediction: Will Bombers go up 2-0?

    Royals vs. Yankees Game 2

    Will the Bronx Bombers go up 2-0 when they host the Royals at 7:38 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night? Or will Kansas City even the ALDS with an upset tonight? Check out our Royals vs. Yankees Game 2 ALDS prediction?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas City Royals (+130) at New York Yankees (-155); o/u 7.5

    7:38 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 7, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Royals vs. Yankees Game 2: Bettors Backing New York Again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Melendez hits two-run homer in loss

    MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS. Melendez gave the Royals a 3-2 lead with a two-run blast off Gerrit Cole into the right-field bleachers. The 25-year-old has his first postseason homer, and he’s slugging .545 in the first four games of his playoff run.

    Soto collects three hits in Game 1 victory

    Juan Soto went 3-for-5 in a win for the Yankees on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Royals. In addition to the three hits, Soto also made a throw to get Salvador Perez out at the plate in the second inning. He singled twice and added a double, and it’s the second three-hit game in the postseason in the 25-year-old’s already impressive career.

    Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Kansas City

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’s last 6 games at home

    Royals vs. Yankees Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The lights are a little too big for the try-hard Royals. The Yankees have won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes 6-2 record versus Kansas City this season.

    The big problem for Kansas City is its pitching staff can’t contain this New York offense. The Yankees have scored at least four runs against the Royals in six out of the eight meetings between the teams this season. The Bombers have also scored at least six runs in four out of the eight meetings as well.

    Granted, Cole Ragans has been sensational over his last five starts, posting a 3-2 record with a 0.87 ERA (average of 6.0 innings). That said, Carlos Rodon has been impressive as well, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.20 ERA over his last five outings (5 2/3 innings on average). Thus, if Rodon can contain a struggling KC offense in check over the first 5-plus innings, I’m confident the Yankees’ offense will break through eventually.

    Royals vs. Yankees Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Yankees -155

