Royals vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB Prediction: Total set too low?

Is the total for Saturday’s Royals vs. Yankees Game 1 Divisional round playoff matchup set too low? The current number sits at 7.5 for tonight’s 6:38 p.m. ET matchup. Michael Wacha will oppose Gerrit Cole in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+170) at New York Yankees (-205); o/u 7.5

6:38 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Royals vs. Yankees Game 1: Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Witt sends the Royals to the Divisional round

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4 and knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth as the Royals edged the Orioles 2-1 in Wednesday’s Game 2 to advance to the NLDS. The go-ahead hit was a grounder up the middle that Jordan Westburg got to, but Witt beat it out. If Gunnar Henderson had been closer to second on the play, he could have gotten the inning-ending out there, but Westburg was really left with only the one play.

The Orioles generally had the better contact today, including a Ramón Urías flyout to left that would have been a homer in 27 ballparks, but the Royals played very good defense and had a little luck on their side. They’ll move on to face the Yankees in the ALDS, with the Tigers going to Cleveland.

Verdugo to start in left field for Yanks

Alex Verdugo will start in left field in the Yankees’ postseason opener against the Royals on Saturday, according to Andy Martino of SNY. This isn’t a huge surprise. While the Yankees maintained that Jasson Dominguez would play everyday once he was called up, that wasn’t the case. Assuming the Yankees use their best hitting lineup with Aaron Judge in center, Juan Soto in right and Giancarlo Stanton at DH, Dominguez will find himself on the bench with Verdugo in left field to begin the playoffs.

Royals vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games

NY Yankees is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Kansas City

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games at home

Royals vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under has cashed in eight out of the Royals’ last 10 games. Even though they beat the Orioles in the Wild Card round, the Royals combined for just three runs in 18 innings versus Baltimore. They’ve been held to four or fewer runs in nine out of their last 10 games and have been held to three or fewer runs in eight out of their last 10 contests. Kansas City hasn’t hit in weeks.

The Yankees, meanwhile, haven’t played since September 29. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton are monsters, but the rest of the New York lineups is pedestrian. If Wacha and the Royals’ bullpen can navigate the heart of the order for the Yankees, then they will keep New York’s scoring in check.

Royals vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5