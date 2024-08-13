Close Menu
    Royals vs. Twins Prediction: Will Minnesota’s success continue?

    Anthony Rome
    Royals vs. Twins

    With the home team slightly favored and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Royals vs. Twins matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas City Royals (-105) at Minnesota Twins (-115); o/u 8.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors leaning towards Kansas City

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Witt Jr. homers again in loss

    Bobby Witt Jr. hit a solo homer in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Witt Jr. gave the Royals a 1-0 lead with a homer off Pablo López. That gives the 24-year-old superstar 23 homers in 2024, and he’s well on his way to 100-plus RBI with 88 on the season. He just so happens to be hitting 347/.395/.608, as well. Ridiculous.

    Buxton leaves Monday’s win with injury

    Byron Buxton left Monday’s win over the Royals with right hip discomfort. The removal appears to be precautionary, but is obviously a concern; especially when you consider Buxton’s lengthy injury history. For now the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and even if fine it wouldn’t be a surprise if he missed a day or two to make sure the injury doesn’t worsen.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 11 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 14 of Minnesota’s last 20 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Kansas City’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games played on a Tuesday.

    Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Minnesota. The Twins are 15-6 in their last 21 games against the Royals, are 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and are 18-3 in their last 21 meetings with Kansas City at Target Field. On the other side, the Royals are just 7-18 in their last 25 games played in August and are 3-9 in their last 12 matchups when playing on a Tuesday.

    Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -115

