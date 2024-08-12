Royals vs. Twins Prediction: Total set too high?

Is the total set too high in Monday evening’s Royals vs. Twins matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET? Brady Singer will oppose Pablo Lopez in tonight’s pitching matchup from Target Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+135) at Minnesota Twins (-160); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors leaning towards Minnesota

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Isbel has big day for Royals

Kyle Isbel went 3-for-4 with a steal and three runs scored Saturday as the Royals downed the Cardinals 8-3. Isbel went hitless in eight straight games from July 30-Aug. 7, but he has five hits the last two days, putting him back up to .228/.284/.377 for the season. He needs a solid finish here to ensure that the Royals don’t try to upgrade in center field over the winter. His defense has justified his lineup spot, but he just hasn’t gotten any better since he debuted three years ago.

Buxton hits two home runs in loss

Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday. Buxton laced a 378-foot shot off Tanner Bibee at 107.4 mph and then followed that up with another lined shot at 105.2 mph for his 16th home run of the season. The veteran had come out of the gates a bit slow in the second half, coming into the day hitting just .231 in 16 games but did have five home runs, so the power has been there. Perhaps the singles and doubles will start to fall soon as well.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Twins are 16-2 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against Kansas City.

Royals are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Kansas City’s last 14 games.

Royals are 2-16 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against Minnesota.

Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-3 in the Royals’ last 14 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league matchups and has cashed in five out of their last seven contests when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Twins’ last seven games played on a Monday and is 22-9 in their last 31 games when listed as the favorite.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5