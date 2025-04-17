Royals vs. Tigers Prediction: Will the Royals break their dry spell?

The Kansas City Royals head to Detroit to face the Tigers at 6:40 PM ET on FS1. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Royals vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (KC) vs. Reese Olson (DET)

The Kansas City Royals are 8-11 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 7-12 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 10-8 straight up this year. Detroit is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 11-7 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Kansas City Royals (+123) at 964 Detroit Tigers (-146); o/u 7.5

6:40 PM ET, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: FS1

Royals vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Isbel is hitting .273 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of .721. Kyle Isbel is 2 for 5 with 2 walks in his career against Tigers starter Reese Olson. That fact makes Isbel worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson delivered his team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Petaluma, CA native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Torkelson is hitting .273 with 6 homers, 13 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .988 this year. The 25-year-old is hitting .304 at home this season. That fact makes Spencer Torkelson worthy of DFS consideration at Comerica Park on Thursday night.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Detroit.

Kansas City is 7-9 straight up in American League games this season.

Detroit is 9-3 straight up in American League games this season.

Detroit is 4-3 straight up after a loss this season.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

Detroit just finished up a six-game road trip. The Tigers went 3-3 straight up against the Twins and Brewers. Detroit will likely be glad to be playing at Comerica Park on Thursday, as the Tigers have been one of the better home teams in baseball this year. Detroit is 5-1 straight up at home this season. The Tigers are averaging 5.33 runs per game at Comerica Park and 4.08 runs per game on the road this year. Detroit only managed to score 1 total run in their last two games against the Brewers, but I think the Tigers’ bats should wake up in a big way on Thursday. The pick is Detroit -146 on the money line over Kansas City at Bovada.lv.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -146