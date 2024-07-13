Close Menu
    Royals vs. Red Sox MLB Prediction: Total set too high?

    Royals vs. Red Sox

    Is the total for Saturday afternoon’s Royals vs. Red Sox matchup set too high at 9 runs? Seth Lugo will oppose Kutter Crawford in the pitching matchup. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Kansas City Royals (+110) at 968 Boston Red Sox (-130); o/u 9

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Royals vs. Red Sox: Bettors leaning towards Kansas City

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Perez was removed from Friday night’s game

    Salvador Perez was removed from Friday’s game against the Red Sox due to a hamstring cramp. Perez left Friday’s contest in the eighth inning, most likely out of an abundance of caution, after going 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Kansas City’s eventual win at Fenway Park. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now, especially since Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters afterwards that Perez should be fine moving forward.

    Casas takes swings in rehab stint

    Triston Casas (rib) took swings off of soft toss and a batting tee for the first time on Friday without any issues. Casas has taken thousands of mental swings since he has been sidelined with torn rib cartilage and had been taking dry swings since the beginning of June. The Red Sox have yet to announce a timeline for his potential return — or when he’ll begin a minor league rehab assignment — but this was seemingly a step in the right direction for the 24-year-old slugger.

    Red Sox are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games when playing at home against Kansas City

    Royals are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Kansas City’s last 13 games played on a Saturday

    Royals vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Royals’ last five road games versus the Red Sox, is 7-3 in their last 10 league games and is 4-1 in their last five contests against an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Red Sox’ last five games, is 4-1 in their last five home matchups and has hit in four out of their last five home meetings with Kansas City at Fenway Park.

    Royals vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

