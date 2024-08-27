Royals vs. Guardians Prediction: Will KC’s dominance continue?

With Kansas City’s dominance versus Cleveland continue in Tuesday night’s Royals vs. Guardians matchup? Michael Lorenzen will start against the Guardians, who counter with Gavin Williams. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+130) at Cleveland Guardians (-155); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Royals vs. Guardians: Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perez hits two home runs in win

Salvador Perez went 2-for-6 with a walk, two home runs and six RBI against the Guardians on Monday. Perez has 25 home runs on the season now. He hit a solo shot off Logan Allen in the fifth inning and a grand slam off Tim Herrin in the sixth inning. Perez also had an RBI groundout in the third inning. He’s hitting .282 with an .835 OPS and 94 RBI on the year.

Ramirez has three-hit night in loss

Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and three doubles against the Royals on Monday. Ramirez’ three doubles give him 31 on the season and the three-hit game has his average up to .277. He’s having a monster fantasy season. Ramirez has an .875 OPS and 104 RBI on the year.

Kansas City is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Kansas City is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Cleveland is 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Royals vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. Why not? The Royals have owned the Guardians. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Royals are 8-2. They took both games of the double-header yesterday in Cleveland and six out of the eight meetings in 2024. They also have the better starter, at least as of late. Lorenzen is 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA over his last five starts. He’s not pitching deep into games but then again, neither is Williams, who is 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA over his last five outings.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +130