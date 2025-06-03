Royals vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can the Royals win on the road?

The Kansas City Royals head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Royals vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (KC) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Kansas City Royals are 31-29 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 30-30 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 33-26 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 35-24 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Kansas City Royals (+120) at 930 St. Louis Cardinals (-143); o/u 8.5

7:45 PM ET, Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Royals vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals catcher Salvador Perez had one-third of his team’s hits in their 1-0 loss to the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 3 singles. For the season, Perez is hitting .229 with 4 homers, 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .621 across 218 at-bats. Salvador Perez is batting .294 with a runner at first and .308 with a runner at third this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson reached base twice in his club’s 8-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the Charlotte, NC, native went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Burleson is hitting .279 with 4 homers, 16 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .730 in 154 at-bats this year. Alec Burleson is batting .348 with an OPS of .943 over his last 15 games, making him a potentially intriguing DFS option on Tuesday night.

Royals vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against St. Louis.

Kansas City is 11-15 straight up as a road underdog this season.

St. Louis is 8-4 straight up as a home favorite this season.

St. Louis is 14-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will show why. St. Louis is 25-21 straight up in non-division games and 11-8 straight up as a favorite this season. Additionally, the Cardinals are 8-4 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 31-25 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Redbirds are 19-8 straight up as the home team and 7-4 straight up in starting pitcher Andre Pallante’s 11 starts in 2025. The pick is St. Louis -143 on the money line over Kansas City at Bovada.lv.

Royals vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -143