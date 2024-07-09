Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Royals vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Royals vs. Cardinals

    Michael Wacha will oppose Andre Pallante in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Busch Stadium. With the Cardinals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from St. Louis?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Kansas City Royals (+100) at 974 St Louis Cardinals (-120); o/u 9

    7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis

    Royals vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals moved to 49-43 after beating the Rockies 10-1 on Sunday. Bobby Witt had a nice game going 3-5 at the plate with a home run. Kansas City looks for their 50th victory of the season on Tuesday night.

    St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

    The Cardinals improved to 48-42 after beating the Nationals 6-0 on Monday. Alec Burleson remined hot at the plate, going 2-5 with a home run. St. Louis will send the young right hander, Andre Pallante to the mound for Tuesday’s series opener.

    St. Louis is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Cardinals are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for St. Louis.

    Royals vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Cardinals. St Louis has been playing well as of late winning 7 of their last 10 games. Andre Pallante for St. Louis has turned in two strong performances his last two times out, hopefully he can continue to find success at home. Cardinals take care of business tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cardinals -120

