Royals vs. Cardinals Game 2 MLB Prediction: Will KC pull upset?

The Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals today, June 5, 2025, at Busch Stadium in a compelling interleague matchup. The game features two left-handed pitchers: Cole Ragans for the Royals and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -115 moneyline favorites to beat the Royals (-105). The betting total sits at 7 runs.

As of this writing, 60% of public bettors are backing St. Louis on the moneyline.

Starting Pitchers

Cole Ragans (Royals)

2025 Season Stats: 2–1 record, 5.79 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 21 strikeouts in 21 innings

2024 Highlights: 11–9 record, 3.14 ERA, 223 strikeouts in 186.1 innings; finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting

Strengths: High strikeout rate and durability

Challenges: Increased WHIP and ERA in 2025; control issues early in the season

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals)

2025 Season Stats: 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 7 strikeouts in 150+ innings

2024 Performance: Transitioned from middle reliever to starter with a 3.44 ERA over six games.

Strengths: Excellent control and limiting hard contact

Challenges: Limited strikeout ability; facing a potent Royals lineup

Team Overview

Kansas City Royals

Record: 31–28

Strengths: MLB’s best pitching staff, led by Kris Bubic’s 1.45 ERA

Challenges: Offensive inconsistency outside of Bobby Witt Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 33–25

Strengths: Balanced contributions from veterans and young players; strong defense

Challenges: Injury concerns and reliance on pitching depth

Royals vs. Cardinals Prediction

Given Ragans’ strikeout potential and the Royals’ strong pitching staff, Kansas City has the advantage on the mound. However, Liberatore’s control and the Cardinals’ balanced lineup could pose challenges. If the Royals’ offense can support Ragans and capitalize on Liberatore’s limited strikeouts, they have a good chance to secure a victory.

Royals vs. Cardinals MLB Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -105