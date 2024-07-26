Rockies vs. Giants Prediction: Will SF’s struggles continue?

National League West rivals open a new series in Friday night’s Rockies vs. Giants matchup at 10:15 p.m. ET. With Kyle Freeland set to oppose Kyle Harrison in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Colorado Rockies (+150) at 910 San Francisco Giants (-178); o/u 7.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Rockies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Giants moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McMahon not being moved at deadline

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports the Rockies have told teams they’re not moving third baseman Ryan McMahon at next week’s trade deadline. McMahon will turn 30 years old in December, and is under contract through 2028, so obviously the Rockies were going to have zero interest in moving him while his trade value is the highest it’ll ever be coming off the first All-Star Game appearance of his career. Frankly, it’s refreshing that some things never seem to change within Colorado’s front office.

Giants undecided on whether to move Hicks to bullpen

The Giants are undecided on whether Jordan Hicks will start Sunday or move to the bullpen instead. “We talked to (Hicks) today. It’s just a matter of what we need on Sunday,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re going to have two starters on Saturday and there’s going to be a need for a starter on Sunday. If it is him, we’ll probably shorten it a little bit, because he’s getting a little worn down, as we’ve seen.” Hicks, who had been used primarily as a reliever since reaching the majors in 2018, has thrown 98 2/3 innings in 20 starts this season. The Giants can replace him in the rotation with the rehabbing Alex Cobb, though there weren’t planning on activating Cobb on Sunday.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 9 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games against San Francisco

The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 10 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games on the road

Rockies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Colorado. The Rockies are 5-2 in their last seven games overall and have won five out of their last seven games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Giants have struggled. They’re 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven divisional matchups and have dropped five out of their last seven contests when listed as the favorite.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: COLORADO ROCKIES +150