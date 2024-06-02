Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound for Sunday’s contest against the Dodgers. The Dodgers will counter with Gavin Stone. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the best bet from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Colorado Rockies (+225) at 908 Los Angeles Dodgers (-260); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Rockies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 96% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

Colorado dropped to LA on Saturday night by a score of 4-1. Ezequiel Tovar continued his tear at the plate recording another 3 hits in the loss. The Rockies look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 37-23 after Saturday night’s victory. Andy Pages led the way going 3-4 on Saturday. The Dodgers’ look for the series victory on Sunday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Rockies vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under once again. Similar to last night’s matchup, both starting pitchers today have strong numbers this season. Neither team is getting many runners on base in this series and if they have been they have struggled to get them in. This feels like another low scoring affair on Sunday.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5

