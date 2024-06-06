Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rockies vs. Cardinals series opens at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday night from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With Cal Quantrill set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the 7.5-run total tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Colorado Rockies (+188) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-225); o/u 7.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Rockies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz collects three hits in loss to Reds

Elias Díaz went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and three RBI on Wednesday in the Rockies’ loss to the Reds. Díaz did most of his damage in the early stages of the contest when he kicked off the scoring with a first-inning RBI ground out before adding a solo shot in the fifth inning — his fifth long ball of the season — and also chipping in a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. The 33-year-old veteran backstop is quietly hitting .306 with 20 runs scored, five homers and 27 RBI this season through 51 games.

Arenado starting to find power stroke?

Nolan Arenado slugged a solo homer on Wednesday, lifting the Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over the Astros. Arenado supplied a key insurance run for the Cardinals’ bullpen with a sixth-inning solo shot off Astros starter Ronel Blanco. It was his sixth round-tripper of the season and third time he’s gone deep in his last seven contests since May 28. The 33-year-old remains stuck in one of the most challenging extended power outages of his career, but he’s shown a bit of a spark lately, and might finally be turning things around. We’ll see.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Rockies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Cardinals are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home

Rockies are 10-44 SU in their last 54 games on the road

Cardinals are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games when playing at home against Colorado

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Rockies’ last seven road games and has cashed in five out of their last seven games against the National League. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games overall, has hit in six out of their last seven games against National League opponents and is 6-2 in their last eight games when facing a rival from the NL West.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5