Rockies vs. Astros Prediction

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound for Tuesday’s contest against the Astros. The Astros will counter with Hunter Brown. With the Astros listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the best bet from Houston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Colorado Rockies (+230) at 976 Houston Astros (-270); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston

Rockies vs. Astros Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

The Rockies dropped to 27-51 for Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Nationals. Michael Toglia provided the Rockies only run of the game for Colorado with a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Colorado looks for better success at the plate on Tuesday as they open up a series with Houston.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

Houston improved to 38-40 after beating the Orioles 8-1 on Sunday afternoon. Alex Bregman had a big game going 4-4 at the plate and scoring two runs. The Astros look for their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night.

Rockies vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The Astros are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Houston is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Rockies vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. The Astors have been red hot at the plate scoring 27 runs over their last three games, now they have a favorable matchup against Colorado. On the other side Hunter Brown has not been great for Houston, the Rockies should be able to contribute a few runs even as a big underdog. Over is the play from Houston.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8