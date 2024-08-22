Reds vs. Pirates Prediction: Will over cash?

National League Central Division rivals clash in Thursday night’s Reds vs. Pirates matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. With the total sitting at just 7.5, is the over in play tonight when Nick Lodolo opposes Paul Skenes in the pitching matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds (+125) at Pittsburgh Pirates (-150); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Reds vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Backing Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cruz collects two hits, including a triple

Oneil Cruz went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Rangers. Cruz tripled off Rangers starter Cody Bradford in the fourth inning to drive in Bryan De La Cruz and push the Pirates’ lead to 3-0. The Pirates shortstop has now hit safely in five of his last seven games and is slashing a blistering .346/.424/.500 in the month of August with six extra-base hits and seven RBI.

De La Cruz has big day vs. Blue Jays

Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run, walk, three runs scored, three RBI, and his 60th stolen base of the season in an 11-7 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. De La Cruz’s show-stopping season rolls on as he became just the fifth player in major league history —and first shortstop — to hit 20 homers and steal 60 bases. Beforehand, he helped ignite the Reds’ huge six-run comeback with a run-scoring single to cut Toronto’s lead to one and then beat a throw home with the infield in to tie the game. He is the embodiment of electricity every time he steps on the field.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Pirates are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Cincinnati’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Reds’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 7-0 in their last seven games played on a Thursday. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Pirates’ last seven home games and is 22-7 in their last 29 games played at home on a Thursday.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5