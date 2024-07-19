Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Nationals Prediction: Will over cash?

    Anthony Rome
    Reds vs. Nationals

    Will the over cash in Friday night’s Reds vs. Nationals matchup at 6:45 p.m. ET? Or with Frankie Montas set to oppose Patrick Corbin in the pitching matchup, is there a better bet tonight from Nationals Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Cincinnati Reds (-124) at 956 Washington Nationals (+106); o/u 9

    6:45 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Reds vs. Nationals: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Reds to start Montas in opener

    The Reds will start Frankie Montas, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott in this weekend’s series against the Nationals. Hunter Greene had been on track to start on Friday based on his turn in the rotation prior to the All-Star break, but he will now be bumped back to next week’s series against the Braves. Obviously, Greene losing a start against the Nationals and gaining one against the Braves is not ideal for his fantasy managers.

    Corbin to start for Nats, not Gore

    Patrick Corbin will start for the Nationals on Friday against the Reds instead of MacKenzie Gore. Gore will now have his start pushed back to Saturday with Jake Irvin going on Sunday, which means Mitchell Parker will be bumped into next week’s series against the Padres

    Reds are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Nationals are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games

    Reds are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

    Reds vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Reds’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league meetings and is 13-5 in their last 18 road games played on a Friday. On the other side, the over is 10-3 in the Nationals’ last 13 games against an opponent from the National League Central.

    Reds vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

