Reds vs. Nationals Prediction: Will Cincy rebound?

Following a loss last night in Washington, will Cincinnati rebound with a victory on Saturday night when the Reds vs. Nationals series continues at 6:45 p.m. ET? Nick Lodolo will oppose Mackenzie Gore in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Cincinnati Reds (-116) at 906 Washington Nationals (-102); o/u 8

6:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Reds vs. Nationals: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz steals another base in Reds’ loss

Elly De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base on Friday against the Nationals. The Reds’ offense was asleep for eight innings in this one before coming alive for four runs in the ninth inning to make the Nationals sweat. It’s still spectacular to see how high De La Cruz’s steal total can climb, as he’s now stolen 17 more bags than Brice Turang who is second in the league.

Yepez hits homer in upset win

Juan Yepez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and three RBI in an 8-5 win over the Reds. The All-Star break could not slow down Yepez who’s been scalding hot since being put in the Nationals’ lineup. The homer was his first, but he’s up to seven extra-base hits in 11 games and scorched three hard-hit balls in this one. Every manager should take a flier on Yepez while he’s this hot and playing every day.

Reds vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

Nationals are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

Nationals are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favorite

Reds vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Reds’ last seven games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven league matchups and is 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Nationals. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Nationals’ last seven home games, is 11-3 in their last 14 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on a Saturday.

Reds vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8