Reds vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Reds earn a series sweep?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in New York to face the Mets at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs. David Peterson (NYM)

The Cincinnati Reds are 52-47 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 53-46 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 55-44 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 48-51 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Cincinnati Reds (+132) at 954 New York Mets (-157); o/u 8.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Reds vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson drove in 20% of his team’s runs in their 5-2 win over the Mets on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 28-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Stephenson is hitting .237 with 7 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .723 across 198 at-bats. Tyler Stephenson is batting .273 with an OPS of .820 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option if he draws another start on Sunday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos knocked in half of his club’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Reds on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Norwalk, CT, native went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Vientos is hitting .220 with 6 homers, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .628 in 241 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .296 with an OPS of .740 over his last 7 games. That fact means Mark Vientos is worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Reds vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-0 straight up in their last 3 games against New York.

Cincinnati is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Cincinnati.

Reds vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Reds in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Andrew Abbott. In 16 starts this season, Abbott is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.2 K/9, and a .219 opponent batting average. The 26-year-old lefty has thrown 6 quality starts in 2025, and the Reds are 12-4 straight up in games that Abbott has started this season. Facing a high-powered offense like the Mets on the road is a big ask, to be sure. But I think Andrew Abbott pitches well enough for Cincinnati to earn an outright win and secure a three-game sweep over New York. The pick is the Reds +132 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +132