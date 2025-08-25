Reds vs Dodgers Betting Preview: Will Hunter Greene Outduel Emmet Sheehan?

Let’s break down Monday’s Reds vs Dodgers betting preview, spotlighting a true duel on the mound: Cincinnati’s fiery Hunter Greene faces Los Angeles’ Emmet Sheehan at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers as slight favorites, and the total hovering around 8.5, this looks like a classic pitchers’ duel. There is a lean toward the Under.

Pitching Matchup

Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.63 ERA) is coming off the injured list in dominant form, delivering 18 strikeouts across 12⅓ innings. He allowed only three runs. His elite velocity and renewed command make him a true menace.

Emmet Sheehan (4-2, 4.17 ERA) has had a rocky road, but Dodger Stadium is a friendlier stage. In his last relief appearance against Cincinnati, he struck out five in 3⅔ scoreless innings.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -134 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are +121 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Key Offense Storylines

Dodgers Offense:

The Dodgers’ lineup is among the most potent in baseball—batting .253 with a staggering 196 home runs. They are led by the powerhouse presence of Shohei Ohtani (45 HR, .280 AVG) and Freddie Freeman’s steady bat (.302 AVG) adding pressure.

Reds Offense:

Cincinnati offers balance and speed. Elly De La Cruz fuels with 19 homers and 77 RBI. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux brings average and OBP threats (.277 AVG).

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Preview & Prediction

This game leans heavily on pitching and control. Greene’s returns have been electric. However, facing that Dodgers lineup in a hitter-friendly ballpark is dangerous. I’m backing the Under 8.5 runs and giving a slight edge to Dodgers ML. They may potentially cover the run line at –1.5.

Predicted score: Dodgers 4, Reds 2, fueling lean: Under 8.5 and Dodgers ML.