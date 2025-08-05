Reds vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago bounce back at home?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (CIN) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Cincinnati Reds are 59-54 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 60-53 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 65-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 53-59 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (+155) at 956 Chicago Cubs (-186); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: TBS

Reds vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Cubs on Monday night. In that game, the 28-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Stephenson is hitting .238 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .736 across 231 at-bats. Tyler Stephenson is batting .275 with an OPS of .893 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Reds catcher worth a look in DFS against Cubs lefty starter Shota Imanaga on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson drove in all of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Reds on Monday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Swanson is hitting .247 with 17 homers, 54 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .707 across 421 at-bats this year. The 2-time Gold Glove Award winner is batting .359 with an OPS of 1.149 when batting eighth in the batting order this season. Therefore, Dansby Swanson could have some DFS value if he’s slotted into the #8 spot in the lineup again on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Chicago.

Cincinnati is 12-15 straight up in division games this season.

Chicago is 17-12 straight up in division games this season.

Chicago is 41-32 straight up in National League games this season.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs here for several reasons. Chicago is 33-13 straight up after a loss and 35-19 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, the Cubs are 52-40 straight up when playing on no rest and 61-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, Chicago is 33-16 straight up as a home favorite and 10-5 straight up in starting pitcher Shota Imanaga’s starts this season. The pick is the Cubs -186 on the money line over the Reds at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -186