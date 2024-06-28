Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Cincinnati make it two straight?

Will Cincinnati make it two straight in St. Louis when the Reds vs. Cardinals series continues on Friday night? First pitch is set for 8:15 p.m. ET tonight at Busch Stadium and Frankie Montas will oppose Andre Pallante in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Cincinnati Reds (+104) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-122); o/u 8.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning towards St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz has three-hit night in blowout win

Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Thursday. De La Cruz’s RBI triple off Miles Mikolas in the first inning started the scoring for Cincinnati. He later stole his 38th base of the season. De La Cruz is hitting .255 with an .815 OPS and 36 RBI on the year.

Arenado touches seats for Cards

Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against the Reds on Thursday. Arenado’s home run was his seventh of the season. He’s struggled mightily this year with a .258 average and .691 OPS. Arenado finished third in the National League MVP voting just two years ago, but has hit .262 with 33 home runs and 127 RBI in 218 games since then.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Reds’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road meetings with the Cardinals and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of June. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home contests and has cashed in five out of St. Louis’ last seven games versus National League opponents.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5