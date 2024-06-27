Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is the total too high in St. Louis?

Will the under cash in Thursday night’s Reds vs. Cardinals National League Central rivalry? First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Andrew Abbott will oppose Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (+106) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-124); o/u 8

7:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

India has two-hit day in loss to Pirates

Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Wednesday in the Reds’ loss to the Pirates. India was responsible for manufacturing Cincinnati’s lone extra-base hit and run of the contest on Wednesday afternoon as they were unable to solve Luis Ortiz over six frames to open the game before relievers Kyle Nicolas and Aroldis Chapman came out of the bullpen to slam the door. It’s flown a bit under the radar, but India is playing some of the best ball of his career at the moment, batting .365 (35-for-96) with three homers, 20 RBI and four steals over his last 30 games.

Burleson productive again at the dish

Alec Burleson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Braves on Wednesday. With two runners on and two outs in the third inning, Burleson brought both runners in to score on a double off Bryce Elder. He doubled once again in the eighth for his second hit of the game. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .289/.321/.478 with 12 homers, 36 RBI, and five steals across 264 plate appearances.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Cardinals are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Reds’ last 10 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road matchups and is 9-3 in their last 12 league contests. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Cardinals’ last eight meetings with the Reds, is 11-1 in their last 12 divisional matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games played at home on a Thursday.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8