Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is the total too high in St. Louis?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Cardinals

    Will the under cash in Thursday night’s Reds vs. Cardinals National League Central rivalry? First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Andrew Abbott will oppose Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Cincinnati Reds (+106) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-124); o/u 8

    7:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Reds vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    India has two-hit day in loss to Pirates

    Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on Wednesday in the Reds’ loss to the Pirates. India was responsible for manufacturing Cincinnati’s lone extra-base hit and run of the contest on Wednesday afternoon as they were unable to solve Luis Ortiz over six frames to open the game before relievers Kyle Nicolas and Aroldis Chapman came out of the bullpen to slam the door. It’s flown a bit under the radar, but India is playing some of the best ball of his career at the moment, batting .365 (35-for-96) with three homers, 20 RBI and four steals over his last 30 games.

    Burleson productive again at the dish

    Alec Burleson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Braves on Wednesday. With two runners on and two outs in the third inning, Burleson brought both runners in to score on a double off Bryce Elder. He doubled once again in the eighth for his second hit of the game. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .289/.321/.478 with 12 homers, 36 RBI, and five steals across 264 plate appearances.

    Reds are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Cardinals are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against St. Louis

    Cardinals are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Reds’ last 10 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road matchups and is 9-3 in their last 12 league contests. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Cardinals’ last eight meetings with the Reds, is 11-1 in their last 12 divisional matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games played at home on a Thursday.

    Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com