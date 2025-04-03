Reds vs. Brewers Prediction: Can Milwaukee win 3 straight games?

The Cincinnati Reds head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Lodolo (CIN) vs. Nestor Cortes (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 2-4 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 2-4 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 2-4 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 1-5 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Cincinnati Reds (-105) at 954 Milwaukee Brewers (-115); o/u 7.5

7:40 PM ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. In that contest, the 23-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. De La Cruz is batting .333 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.027 this season. The Reds’ shortstop has an OPS of 1.102 against current Brewers pitchers, making De La Cruz worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio was key to his team’s 3-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 21-year-old from Venezuela went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Chourio is hitting .286 with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of .786. Jackson Chourio will have the platoon edge over Reds lefty starter, Nick Lodolo, on Thursday. That face means Chourio could be an appealing DFS option in Thursday’s matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Cincinnati is 43-45 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 53-42 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 50-37 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

After starting the season 0-4 straight up, the Brewers appear to be back on track. Milwaukee defeated Kansas City 5-0 on Tuesday, then dispatched the Royals 3-2 in extra innings on Wednesday. A few numbers make the case for the Brewers winning this game. Milwaukee is 56-39 straight up as a favorite and 32-20 straight up in division games since the start of last season. Furthermore, the Brewers are 80-66 straight up when playing on no rest and 88-70 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. I think the Brewers will win this NL Central division matchup at home on Thursday night. The pick is Milwaukee -115 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -115