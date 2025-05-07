Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Will the Reds snap their 4-game skid?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the third game of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. Grant Holmes (ATL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 18-19 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 20-17 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 17-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 17-18 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Cincinnati Reds (-115) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-105); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds first baseman Austin Wynns recorded multiple hits in his club’s 2-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday. In that game, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double. In 36 at-bats this season, Wynns is batting .417 with 3 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.184. Austin Wynns is hitting .480 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option if he’s in the lineup again at Truist Park on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna had a nice day at the plate in his team’s 2-1 win over the Reds on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 5 with a single and an RBI. Ozuna is hitting .275 with 5 homers, 13 RBIs, and an OPS of .883 this year. Marcell Ozuna is batting .339 with an OPS of 1.033 in home games this season. That fact makes the former Cardinal worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-3 straight up in Hunter Greene’s starts this season.

The under is 20-16-1 in Cincinnati’s games this season.

Atlanta is 17-23 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 70-74 straight up in National League games since the start of last season.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like Cincinnati’s chances in this game due to starting pitcher Hunter Greene. Greene has a prestigious pedigree, as he was the second overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. 2025 is shaping up to be Hunter Greene’s official breakout campaign. In 7 starts this year, the 6’5” 242-pound right-hander is 4-2 with a 2.53 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, a 6.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.6 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .174.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles native will be facing a Braves offense that ranks 12th in the National League in runs scored this year. Teams often refer to their aces as “stoppers.” That is, a terrific starting pitcher can stop a team’s losing streak with a great outing. I think Hunter Greene stops the Reds’ 4-game slide on Wednesday. The pick is Cincinnati -115 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -115