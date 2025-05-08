Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Will Cincinnati split their 4-game set?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Lodolo (CIN) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 19-19 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 21-17 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 17-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 17-19 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Cincinnati Reds (+145) at 902 Atlanta Braves (-175); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds center fielder TJ Friedl did damage out of the leadoff spot in his team’s 4-3 win over the Braves on Wednesday night. In that game, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Friedl is batting .273 with 3 homers, 15 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .730 across 143 at-bats. Friedl is hitting .303 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Truist Park on Thursday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 4-3 loss to the Reds on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the rookie from Madison, WI, went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Baldwin is batting .271 with 3 homers, 7 RBIs, and an OPS of .796 across 59 at-bats this season. Drake Baldwin is hitting .391 in home games this year, making him an interesting DFS option at Truist Park, provided he’s in the lineup again on Thursday.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Atlanta.

Cincinnati is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Atlanta is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Atlanta is 11-6 straight up as the home team this season.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Braves in this matchup. They will be starting right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach in this contest. The 24-year-old from Saginaw, MI, struggled in his last start, completing 3.2 innings and permitting 6 earned runs on 8 hits and a walk. Schwellenbach struck out 4 in a 10-3 Braves loss. That game was against the Dodgers, though, who have one of the best offenses in baseball. The Reds are no slouch (10th in MLB in runs per game), but they’re not the Dodgers. His last outing was likely also an outlier for Spencer Schwellenbach, who pitched to a 3.41 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.8 in 5 starts last month. I think Spencer Schwellenbach pitches well enough for Atlanta to secure a much-needed win over Cincinnati on Thursday. The pick is the Braves -175 on the money line over the Reds at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -175