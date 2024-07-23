Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta’s struggles continue?

In the midst of a three game losing streak, the banged-up Braves will attempt to get back on track Tuesday night when they host the Reds at 7:20 p.m. ET. With virtually zero value in either moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total in tonight’s Reds vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (+200) at 956 Atlanta Brave (-245); o/u 7.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves: Public Bettors all over Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 85% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz swipes 49th stolen base

Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with his 49th stolen base of the season on Monday in the Reds’ 4-1 victory over the Braves. De La Cruz was at the epicenter of Cincinnati’s offensive production in this one, coming around to score on Jeimer Candelario’s first-inning sacrifice fly shortly after smacking a one-out triple off Braves starter Reynaldo López. He also delivered a two-out single and raced around the bases to score on Candelario’s third-inning double before drawing a walk and stealing his 49th base of the year a couple frames later. The 22-year-old speedster is the most electrifying hitter in the game at the moment and has a realistic shot at winding up somewhere in the neighborhood of 75 stolen bases.

Ozuna one of few productive Braves on Monday

Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a walk on Monday in the Braves’ loss to the Reds. Ozuna, who boasts a stellar .980 OPS with 28 homers and 79 RBI this season, supplied two of Atlanta’s three hits combined off Hunter Greene and a pair of Cincinnati relievers as they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on-base in a near-shutout. Yuck.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Braves are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Reds vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Braves’ last eight games overall, is 30-11 in their last 41 home contests and is 6-2 in their last eight league matchups. The under is also 7-1 in Atlanta’s last eight meetings with an opponent from the National League Central Division, is 9-3 in its last 12 games played on a Tuesday and is 17-6 in the Braves’ last 23 matchups when listed as the favorite.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -245