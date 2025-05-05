Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Can Reds win 1st game of road trip?

The Cincinnati Reds head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Monday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brady Singer (CIN) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 18-17 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 19-16 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 15-18 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 16-17 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Cincinnati Reds (+120) at 954 Atlanta Braves (-142); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Monday, May 5, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson drove in his team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. In that game, the 6’3” 225-pound right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. In 10 at-bats this season, Stephenson is hitting .300 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.217. Tyler Stephenson hit .283 in night games last season, making him an interesting DFS option for Monday night’s slate of games.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley drove in all of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Memphis native went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Riley is hitting .292 with 8 homers, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .847 across 137 at-bats this season. The 28-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .362 in home games this season. That fact makes Austin Riley worthy of DFS consideration at Truist Park on Monday night.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Atlanta.

Cincinnati is 9-7 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Atlanta is 6-8 straight up after a win this season.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Reds in this matchup largely because of their projected starting pitcher, Brady Singer. The former Kansas City Royal is 4-1 this season with a 3.24 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .198 batting average against. Singer has thrown 3 quality starts in 6 outings this season, and his K/9 is a career-high 9.7 through 33.1 innings of work this season. Atlanta has only scored 9 total runs in their last 4 games, and I could see the Braves struggling to score again on Monday night. For that reason, I’m taking the Reds. The pick is Cincinnati +120 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +120