Reds vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will score fall under?

Will the score fall under the betting total in Monday night’s Reds vs. Blue Jays matchup? First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds (+145) at Toronto Blue Jays (-170); o/u 8

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Reds vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Love Toronto in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

India’s hot stretch continues

Jonathan India went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI against the Royals on Sunday. India walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. It’s his fourth game in a row with a hit. India is 6-for-13 (.461) with four walks, two home runs and five RBI in that stretch. He’s hitting .252 with a .755 OPS and 46 RBI on the season.

Loperfido collects two hits, including homer

Joey Loperfido went 2-for-4 and homered for the only run of the game in Sunday’s defeat of the Cubs. Loperfido’s homer off Shota Imanaga was his first for the Blue Jays and third in 51 major league games. He was starting against a lefty today for just the second time in six opportunities since joining the Jays. The nice showing might help him pick up some playing time there, especially since the Jays lack a quality platoon alternative.

Reds vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Toronto’s last 24 games at home.

Reds are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Blue Jays are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Reds are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Toronto.

Reds vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Reds’ last eight interleague matchups, is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Monday and is 4-1 in their last five meetings versus an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games versus the Reds and is 4-1 in their last five meetings with Cincinnati at Rogers Centre.

Reds vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8