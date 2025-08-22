Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Will NY tie up the series at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network and Prime Video, and it’s the second game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 69-59 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 67-61 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 69-58 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 57-70 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Boston Red Sox (+142) at 914 New York Yankees (-172); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, August 22, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network/Prime Video

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 6-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the former Washington National went 1 for 4 with a double, a sacrifice fly, and 2 RBIs. For the season, Lowe is hitting .217 with 17 homers, 72 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .672 across 448 at-bats. Nathaniel Lowe is batting .283 with an OPS of .872 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Ben Rice reached base 3 times in his club’s 6-3 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a triple, a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Rice is hitting .243 with 20 homers, 47 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .827 in 354 at-bats this year. The Cohasset, MA, native is batting .370 with an OPS of 1.321 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Ben Rice worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Boston is 28-34 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 37-26 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like New York in this matchup. A few stats will illustrate why. The Yankees are 30-27 straight up after a loss and 33-23 straight up as a home favorite this season. What’s more, New York is 61-48 straight up as a favorite and 46-36 straight up in American League games in 2025. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 65-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 16-9 straight up in starting pitcher Max Fried’s 25 starts this year. The pick is New York -172 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -172