Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York avoid a sweep?

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball. The game is on ESPN, and it’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (BOS) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 71-59 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 69-61 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 69-60 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 57-72 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Boston Red Sox (+140) at 916 New York Yankees (-166); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 24, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 12-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Story is hitting .261 with 20 homers, 82 RBIs, 22 steals, and an OPS of .735 in 487 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .310 with an OPS of .941 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton drove in his club’s only run in their 12-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2017 NL MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Stanton is hitting .299 with 16 homers, 41 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.010 in 157 at-bats this season. The 5-time All-Star is batting .395 with an OPS of 1.474 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Giancarlo Stanton worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 8-0 straight up in their last 8 games against New York.

Boston is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

New York is 0-3 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

New York is 16-22 straight up in division games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Boston here, for several reasons. The Red Sox are 41-29 straight up after a win and 55-51 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Boston is 47-41 straight up in American League games and 23-15 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Red Sox are 62-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Boston +140 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +140