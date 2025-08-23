Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Boston win the series in NY?

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the third game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 70-59 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 68-61 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 69-59 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 57-71 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Boston Red Sox (-136) at 964 New York Yankees (+113); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 23, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman logged half of his team’s hits in their 1-0 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with 3 singles. For the season, Bregman is hitting .309 with 16 homers, 52 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .933 across 311 at-bats. Alex Bregman is batting .365 with an OPS of 1.050 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells recorded one-third of his club’s hits in their 1-0 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the Scottsdale, AZ, native went 1 for 2 with a single. Wells is hitting .211 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .692 in 322 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .242 with an OPS of .759 against left-handed pitching this season. That means you can consider Austin Wells in DFS against Boston lefty starter Garrett Crochet, provided the Yankees backstop is in the lineup again on Saturday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Boston is 29-34 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

New York is 37-27 straight up as the home team this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like New York here. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Yankees are 4-3 straight up as a home underdog and 30-28 straight up after a loss this season. Furthermore, New York is 46-37 straight up in American League games and 55-52 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Yankees are 65-56 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 15-11 straight up in starting pitcher Will Warren’s 26 starts this season. The pick is New York +113 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +113