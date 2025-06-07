Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Boston cash vs. NY?

​The Boston Red Sox (30–35) and New York Yankees (39–23) continue their storied rivalry tonight at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the AL East and hold a 1–0 advantage in this three-game series after a 9–6 victory on Friday. Boston aims to rebound behind ace Garrett Crochet, while the Yankees counter with left-hander Ryan Yarbrough. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 7, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -105 moneyline favorites to beat the Yankees, who are -103 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Love NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of the bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Garrett Crochet (BOS)

Crochet has emerged as Boston’s ace, posting a 5–4 record with a 1.98 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 82 innings. He ranks third in MLB in strikeouts per nine innings (11.1) and has held opponents to a .208 batting average with a 1.06 WHIP. In his last outing, he delivered seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

Ryan Yarbrough (NYY)

Yarbrough has been a revelation since joining the Yankees’ rotation, compiling a 3–0 record with a 2.83 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP over 41.1 innings. His revamped changeup, developed with former Yankees minor league pitching coach Graham Johnson, has been particularly effective, holding opponents to a .167 batting average. Yarbrough’s diverse pitch mix and varying arm angles have generated weak contact and high whiff rates.

Recent Team Performance

The Yankees’ offense exploded early in Friday’s game, scoring five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Jazz Chisholm Jr. Anthony Volpe added a two-run homer in the second but later exited due to an elbow contusion; X-rays and a CAT scan were negative. Despite a late surge from the Red Sox, including home runs from Marcello Mayer and Rafael Devers, the Yankees held on for a 9–6 win.

Boston’s bullpen was taxed early in the series opener, with starter Walker Buehler lasting only three innings. The Red Sox will rely on Crochet to provide length and stability in tonight’s game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With both teams sending effective left-handers to the mound, expect a low-scoring affair. Crochet’s dominance and the Red Sox’s need for a strong performance suggest a slight edge for Boston. A tight contest is anticipated, with the Red Sox evening the series behind a standout performance from Crochet.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -105