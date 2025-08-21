Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Boston defeat New York?

The Boston Red Sox head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on FOX, and it’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lucas Giolito (BOS) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 68-59 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 66-61 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 69-57 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 57-69 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Boston Red Sox (+120) at 966 New York Yankees (-145); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, August 21, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Orioles on Tuesday night. In that game, the 79th overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and a walk. For the season, Anthony is hitting .283 with 4 homers, 23 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .836 across 205 at-bats. Roman Anthony is batting .302 with an OPS of .907 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham recorded multiple hits and drove in multiple runs in his team’s 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rays on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2-time Gold Glove Award winner went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Grisham is hitting .249 with 23 homers, 48 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .817 across 373 at-bats this year. The Burleson, TX, native is batting .300 with an OPS of .900 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Trent Grisham worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games against New York.

Boston is 20-15 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 16-19 straight up in division games this season.

The under is 34-26-2 in New York’s home games this season.

The over is 34-26-1 in Boston’s road games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Boston in this matchup. A couple of relevant statistics will underscore why. The Red Sox are 12-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 6-3 straight up when playing with the rest advantage this year. Furthermore, Boston is 44-41 straight up in American League games this season, and 65-63 straight up as an underdog since the beginning of last season. And finally, the BoSox are 13-6 straight up in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito’s starts in 2025. The pick is Boston +120 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +120