Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction: Will Detroit stay hot at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 6:40 PM ET on TBS. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Tyler Holton (DET)

The Boston Red Sox are 22-21 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 21-22 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 27-15 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 26-16 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Boston Red Sox (-115) at 912 Detroit Tigers (-105); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers reached base 3 times in his team’s 14-2 loss to the Tigers on Monday. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 1 with a single and 2 walks. For the season, Devers is hitting .285 with 7 homers, 31 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .901. Rafael Devers is batting .439 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres had a big day at the plate in his team’s 14-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the former New York Yankee went 3 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Torres is hitting .304 with 5 homers, 24 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .857 on the campaign. The 28-year-old from Venezuela is hitting .387 in night games this season. That fact makes Gleyber Torres worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday night.

Red Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Boston is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games against Detroit.

Detroit is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Detroit is 17-9 straight up after a win this season.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like Detroit in this game. The Tigers have been stellar in several relevant scenarios this year. Detroit is 4-2 straight up as a home underdog and 21-9 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, the Tigers are 19-13 straight up in non-division games and 20-14 straight up when playing on no rest this year. And finally, Detroit is 24-14 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 15-5 straight up as the home team in 2025. For those reasons, I like the Tigers to win outright on Tuesday night. The pick is Detroit -105 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -105