Red Sox vs. Reds Prediction

The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Reds. The Reds will counter with Frankie Montas. With the Red Sox listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from Cincinnati?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Boston Red Sox (-120) at 926 Cincinnati Reds (+110); o/u 9.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

Red Sox vs. Reds Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

The Red Sox dropped to 40-36 for the year after last night’s loss. Jarren Durran had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. Boston looks to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

Cincinnati improved to 36-39 after defeating the Red Sox 5-2 in the series opener. Jeimer Candelario hit two home runs in the win. The Reds seek their consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.

Red Sox vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The Reds are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Boston is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Red Sox in the first five innings. I give the starting pitching edge to Pivetta in this matchup he has consistently given Boston quality starts this season. I expect Boston to come out with some life after losing last night’s contest. Boston in the first five is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Boston F5 -122