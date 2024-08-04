Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction: Will over cash?

Will the over cash when the Red Sox vs. Rangers series concludes at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday? Nick Pivetta will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (+110) at Texas Rangers (-130); o/u 8.5

2:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Red Sox vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Refsnyder hammers two homers in four-hit day

Rob Refsnyder went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBI, two runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base against the Rangers on Saturday. Refsnyder had perhaps his best day at the plate of his career Saturday against the Rangers. He started with a solo homer off Cody Bradford in the first inning. He followed with another solo blast off Bradford to lead off the fourth. Refsnyder drew a walk in the fifth and stole second. He drove in his third run of the night with a double in the seventh before reaching for a fifth time with an infield hit in the ninth. The 33-year-old outfielder is slashing .314/.399/.510 with seven homers and 29 RBI across 224 plate appearances.

Taveras hits home run in loss

Leody Taveras went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk against the Red Sox on Saturday. The bottom of the Rangers’ lineup came up big against the Red Sox on Saturday. After Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer in the fourth, Taveras followed with a solo homer off Tanner Houck. He later drove in another run with a single in the sixth. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .229/.293/.362 with nine homers, 39 runs scored, 30 RBI, and 12 steals across 375 plate appearances.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Rangers are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Red Sox are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Rangers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-2 in the Red Sox’ last 13 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Rangers and is 11-4 in their last 15 road contests. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Rangers’ last 11 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven league matchups and is 10-3 in their last 13 meetings with an opponent from the American League East.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5