Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​ ​The Boston Red Sox (1-0) are set to face the Texas Rangers (0-1) in the second game of their season-opening series on March 28, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (-120) at Texas Rangers (+100); o/u 8.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Red Sox vs. Rangers: Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

Boston Red Sox: Tanner Houck, an All-Star last season, will make his season debut. ​

Texas Rangers: Jack Leiter, a former first-round draft pick, is set to make his first appearance on an MLB Opening Day roster after posting a 3.48 ERA during spring training.

Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox started the season with a 5-2 victory over the Rangers. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu was instrumental, hitting two home runs, including a three-run shot in the ninth inning. ​

Texas Rangers: The Rangers aim to bounce back after their Opening Day loss. Despite the defeat, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivered a strong performance, striking out nine over six innings.

Injury Report:

Boston Red Sox:

Masataka Yoshida (LF) is on the 10-Day IL, expected to return by April 6.​

Liam Hendriks (RP) is on the 15-Day IL, with an estimated return on April 8.​

Brayan Bello (SP) is on the 15-Day IL, projected to return by April 11.​

Lucas Giolito (SP) is on the 15-Day IL, anticipated to be back by April 16.​

Kutter Crawford (SP) is on the 15-Day IL, with a return expected by May 1. ​

Texas Rangers:

Kohl Drake is listed as day-to-day, with a potential return on March 28.​

Cody Bradford (SP) is on the 15-Day IL, expected back by May 15.​

Jon Gray (SP) is on the 60-Day IL, with a projected return on May 30.​

Josh Sborz (RP) is on the 60-Day IL, anticipated to return by June 1.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the over 8.5 at Bovada.lv. The over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. While it didn’t cash yesterday, there’s more than enough firepower to hit tonight in Arlington.

Red Sox vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5