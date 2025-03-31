Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction: Will Boston’s offensive problems continue?

​The Boston Red Sox (1-2) will face the Baltimore Orioles (2-1) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:35 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on MASN and NESN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (+125) at Baltimore Orioles (-150); o/u 9.5

2:25 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Red Sox vs. Orioles Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers:

Boston Red Sox: Sean Newcomb, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, is set to make his 2025 debut with his hometown team. ​

Baltimore Orioles: Cade Povich, who secured a spot on the Opening Day roster after an impressive Spring Training with 15 strikeouts over 14.2 innings, will start for Baltimore.

Team Performance:

Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox have started the season with a 1-2 record. Offensively, they averaged 4.6 runs per game last season, ranking ninth in the league, with a team batting average of .252 and a slugging percentage of .423.

Baltimore Orioles: The Orioles enter the game with a 2-1 record. Last season, they averaged 4.85 runs per game, placing fourth in MLB, with a team batting average of .250 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Key Players:

Boston Red Sox:

Jarren Duran: Recorded 191 hits with a .285 batting average last season.​

Alex Bregman: Added 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, and 44 walks while batting .260.​

Rafael Devers: Contributed 28 home runs and 83 RBIs. ​

Baltimore Orioles:

Adley Rutschman: Finished last season with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a .250 batting average.​

Ryan O’Hearn: Posted a .264 average with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .427.​

Cedric Mullins: Ended the season with a .234 average, 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. ​

Injuries:

Boston Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (hamstring), Patrick Sandoval (elbow), Kutter Crawford (knee), Brayan Bello (shoulder), and Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) are listed as out. ​

Baltimore Orioles: Albert Suarez (shoulder), Trevor Rogers (knee), Kyle Bradish (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez (elbow), Tyler Wells (elbow), and Gunnar Henderson (side) are listed as out.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking the under 9.5 at Bovada.lv. In the last five meetings between these two teams, the under cashed four times. In Boston’s last 10 games dating back to last season, the under is 8-2. That includes hitting in all four of the Red Sox’ four games in Texas, as they combined for just 11 runs in those four contests.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5