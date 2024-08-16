Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction: Total set too low?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Red Sox vs. Orioles

    Is the betting total set too low in Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup? First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Cooper Criswell is set to oppose Corbin Burnes in tonight’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Red Sox (+150) at Baltimore Orioles (-180); o/u 8.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Red Sox vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore on Friday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Abreu hits solo homer in loss to Orioles

    Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Thursday in a loss to the Orioles. Abreu’s fourth-inning blast off Orioles starter Zach Eflin was Boston’s lone tally in a low-scoring series opener at Camden Yards. The 25-year-old’s impressive rookie campaign rolls on as he’s up to 14 round-trippers, with eight of those coming over his last 30 contests. He’s going to be a big part of Boston’s long-term outfield plans.

    Henderson blasts two-run homer to lead O’s

    Gunnar Henderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Thursday, powering the Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Red Sox. Henderson went deep for the second consecutive contest when he connected on a hanging curveball from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in the fourth inning for his 31st round-tripper of the season. The 23-year-old fantasy superstar looks like he’s about to go on an extended hot streak at the dish as he’s batting .333 (20-for-60) with three homers and nine RBI over his past 15 games. Ride the wave.

    Orioles are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Boston

    Red Sox are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Orioles are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Red Sox are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American League

    Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in 16 out of the Red Sox’ last 20 games, is 10-2 in their last road contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 20-7 in the Orioles’ last 27 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests and is 15-5 in their last 20 contests when listed as the favorite.

    Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com