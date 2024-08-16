Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction: Total set too low?

Is the betting total set too low in Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup? First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Cooper Criswell is set to oppose Corbin Burnes in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (+150) at Baltimore Orioles (-180); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Red Sox vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore on Friday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Abreu hits solo homer in loss to Orioles

Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Thursday in a loss to the Orioles. Abreu’s fourth-inning blast off Orioles starter Zach Eflin was Boston’s lone tally in a low-scoring series opener at Camden Yards. The 25-year-old’s impressive rookie campaign rolls on as he’s up to 14 round-trippers, with eight of those coming over his last 30 contests. He’s going to be a big part of Boston’s long-term outfield plans.

Henderson blasts two-run homer to lead O’s

Gunnar Henderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Thursday, powering the Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Red Sox. Henderson went deep for the second consecutive contest when he connected on a hanging curveball from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in the fourth inning for his 31st round-tripper of the season. The 23-year-old fantasy superstar looks like he’s about to go on an extended hot streak at the dish as he’s batting .333 (20-for-60) with three homers and nine RBI over his past 15 games. Ride the wave.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Boston

Red Sox are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Orioles are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

Red Sox are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American League

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 16 out of the Red Sox’ last 20 games, is 10-2 in their last road contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 20-7 in the Orioles’ last 27 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 home contests and is 15-5 in their last 20 contests when listed as the favorite.

Red Sox vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5