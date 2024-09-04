Close Menu
    Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction: Will Boston End Skid?

    Red Sox vs. Mets

    Will Boston end its four-game losing skid when the Red Sox vs. Mets series continues at 7:10 p.m. ET? Tanner Houck will oppose Tylor Megill in tonight’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Red Sox (-115) at New York Mets (-105); o/u 8

    7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Red Sox vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Crawford allows two runs on one hit

    Kutter Crawford allowed two runs on one hit in six innings in a loss to the Mets on Tuesday. As has been the case all season, the big hit against Crawford was a home run. This time it was a two-run shot by Franciso Lindor in the third inning. It was the only hit Crawford would allow while striking out eight, walking two, and posting a 34 percent whiff rate and 30 percent CSW. There’s not much to fault in his effort by Crawford, who will now take a 4.08 ERA into a tough two-start week against the Orioles and Yankees next week. In shallower leagues, we could see benching him for both.

    Lindor has two hits, steal in win

    Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, and a steal in a 7-2 win over the Red Sox. Lindor got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the third inning and then added an RBI double in the eighth. He is now up to 30 home runs and 26 steals while playing elite defense at shortstop and leading the entire National League with a WAR of 7.0. Despite not being an All-Star, he’s making a compelling case to be the NL MVP with the Mets surging.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games

    Mets is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    Mets is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Red Sox vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Boston. Tanner Houck has been significantly better over his last five starts than his 1-4 record would indicate. He’s averaging 6 innings pitched over that span, 5.6 hits allowed and 2.4 runs allowed for a 3.23 ERA. On the other side, Tylor Megill is 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA over his last five starts, averaging just 4 2/3 innings pitched per contest. Over that span, Megill has surrendered five home runs.

    Red Sox vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -115

