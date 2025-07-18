Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

​ The Boston Red Sox are rolling into Chicago chasing history, humming on a 10‑game winning streak and sporting a 53‑45 record. They’ve surged into third in the AL East—and comfortably in a Wild Card spot—thanks to a dominant run over their last stretch. But Wrigley is no easy place: the Cubs boast a 57‑39 record, including a stout 30‑16 at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, July 18, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -126 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +117 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Recent Forms & Momentum

Boston’s been on a tear: 11‑1 in July so far, powered by emerging stars Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony, and slingy stability from Carlos Narváez behind the plate. Conversely, the Cubs have stringed together solid homestands (5‑1 on their last trio) but have shown inconsistency against playoff‑caliber clubs.

Pitching Matchups

Friday – Lucas Giolito (BOS) vs. Colin Rea (CHC)

Giolito (6‑1, 3.36 ERA) is coming off multiple six‑plus‑inning, 2‑earned‑run starts. Rea (7‑3, 3.91 ERA) counters, though his recent home outings have been shaky—squandered with 17 hits allowed in his last two starts.

Saturday – Brayan Bello vs. Shōta Imanaga

Bello (3.14 ERA) has thrown six+ innings in seven of his last eight, and Imanaga (2.65 ERA) brings a stingy WHIP though fewer punch‑outs.

Sunday – Garrett Crochet vs. TBD

Crochet (10‑4, 2.23 ERA) is fresh off his first career complete‑game shutout—ready to go deep again.

Key Storylines

Home‑field vs. Hot Streak: Boston has actually won 5 of their last 7 outings at Wrigley and 3 of their last 4 there. Still, the Cubs are running high at home and lead the NL Central.

Lineup vs. Ace: Chicago’s offense is among the league’s most potent, with Kyle Tucker’s bat (.280 AVG, .882 OPS, 17 HR, 56 RBI) particularly dangerous vs. right‑handers—and back at Wrigley, his comfort looms large.

Wind & Park Factor: Wrigley’s currents (10–12 mph in from right-center) could dampen lefty power, but both clubs wield enough firepower to push the projected 8.5 run total well into play.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Boston brings confidence, youth, clutch hitting—and a lights‑out bullpen—against a hungry Cubs squad that’s built to dominate at Wrigley. Friday’s clash of Giolito vs. Rea could set the tone: a Boston win would stretch their run to 11; a Chicago ride would show they can stifle surging opponents. Expect a tightly bowed first game, lots of fireworks, and possibly one of the more interesting starts to the “second half.”

I’m taking the over.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8