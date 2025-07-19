Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel coming to Wrigley Field?

​A summer evening in Wrigleyville sets the stage as the surging Boston Red Sox travel to face the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a pivotal three-game series beginning at 7:15 p.m. CT on FOX. Boston enters riding a scorching 10-game winning streak—the best in baseball—and carry a 53–45 record that places them firmly in the AL Wild Card hunt. Meanwhile, the Cubs (58–39) are atop the NL Central, boasting a strong home record (31–16 at Wrigley) and opening a favorable stretch of 18 games in 19 days. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds

the Cubs are -146 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +132 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Love Chicago

Saturday’s pitching matchup features Boston’s Brayan Bello (6–3, 3.14 ERA) facing Chicago’s Shōta Imanaga (6–3, 2.65 ERA). Bello has been consistent, delivering at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings. Imanaga is similarly steady—especially in limiting hits—but lacks overpowering strikeout numbers (48 Ks in 68 innings).

Offensively, the Red Sox have surged thanks to rising stars like Ceddanne Rafaela (.329/.359/.658 since May) and Roman Anthony, along with clutch veteran contributions from Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu. On the Cubs’ side, the offense is anchored by power from Seiya Suzuki (26 HR, 80 RBI), breakout seasons from Kyle Tucker and Carson Kelly, and elite defense from Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a pitching duel early under the lights at Wrigley. Imanaga’s craftiness vs. Bello’s consistency sets a balanced dynamic. Chicago aims to scratch out runs with situational hitting, while Boston hopes its offense—on the hottest streak in baseball—can break through key innings.

Prediction: A tight, strategic battle that stays under the 9-run total.

Red Sox vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9