Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction: Can Boston halt its losing skid?

The Boston Red Sox head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lucas Giolito (BOS) vs. Grant Holmes (ATL)

The Boston Red Sox are 27-31 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 27-31 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 26-29 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 25-30 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Boston Red Sox (+136) at 926 Atlanta Braves (-162); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Friday, May 30, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Cedanne Rafaela recorded one-third of his team’s hits in their 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Rafaela is batting .232 with 3 homers, 20 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .639 across 177 at-bats. Cedanne Rafaels is hitting .318 with runners in scoring position this season, making him a potentially appealing option in DFS on Friday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley had a big day at the plate in his team’s 9-3 win over the Phillies on Thursday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Memphis, TN, native went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 4 RBIs, 2 walks, and 3 runs scored. Riley is hitting .280 with 9 homers, 32 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .783 across 225 at-bats this year. Austin Riley is batting .317 with an OPS of .883 in home games this season. That fact makes the Braves infielder worth a look in DFS for Friday’s game at Truist Park.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Atlanta.

Boston is 0-5 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Atlanta is 7-5 straight up in interleague games this season.

Atlanta is 7-6 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like Atlanta in this game. Their starting pitcher for Friday’s contest, Grant Holmes, has been quietly having a nice season. In 11 appearances this year (10 starts), Holmes is 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 2.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.4 K/9, and a .199 opponent batting average. The 6’0” 226-pound right-hander has thrown 5 quality starts this season, and he has a 2.93 ERA in 5 starts this month. Boston has lost 5 straight games, and I think Atlanta’s Grant Holmes will pitch well enough to extend that streak to 6 games. I’m taking the Braves in this one. The pick is Atlanta -162 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -162