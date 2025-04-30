Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Boston stay hot in Toronto?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lucas Giolito (BOS) vs. Undecided (TOR)

The Boston Red Sox are 17-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 16-15 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 13-16 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 17-12 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Boston Red Sox (-120) at 926 Toronto Blue Jays (-100); o/u 9.5

7:07 PM ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 10-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. In that game, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Abreu is hitting .293 with 6 homers, 21 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .963. The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native is hitting .333 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS play at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in all of his team’s runs in their 10-2 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the right-handed hitter from Montreal went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Guerrero is hitting .271 with 3 homers, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .779 on the campaign. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .280 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes him an intriguing DFS option against Boston righty Lucas Giolito on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 6-5 straight up in division games this season.

Boston is 10-6 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 6-9 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 8-12 straight up in American League games this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Boston in this matchup. The Red Sox are currently riding a three-game winning streak where they’ve scored at least 7 runs in each contest. Boston’s offense is 7th in runs scored per game, fifth in OPS, 8th in home runs per game, and 7th in isolated power this season.

Toronto hasn’t named a starter for this game at the time of this writing. I’m not sure who’s starting for the Blue Jays in this contest matters. Toronto’s pitching staff ranks 22nd in ERA, 17th in hits allowed per nine innings, and 30th in home runs allowed per nine innings this season. I think the Red Sox continue their hot hitting and earn an outright win in Toronto on Wednesday night. The pick is Boston -120 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -120