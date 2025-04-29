Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can the Jays cover the run line?

The Boston Red Sox head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays cover the run line as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Bowden Francis (TOR)

The Boston Red Sox are 16-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 15-15 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 13-15 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 17-11 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Boston Red Sox (-155) at 972 Toronto Blue Jays (+130); o/u 7.5

7:07 PM ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Cedanne Rafaela had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 13-3 win over the Guardians on Sunday. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 5 RBIs, a sacrifice fly, and a run scored. For the season, Rafaela is batting .233 with 2 homers, 15 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .644. Cedanne Rafaela is hitting .273 in his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander drove in his team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the switch-hitter from Venezuela went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Santander is batting .179 with 3 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .563 this season. Anthony Santander had an OPS of .793 against left-handed pitching last season. That fact makes the 30-year-old worth a look in DFS against Red Sox lefty starter Garrett Crochet on Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 7-8 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 4-6 ATS in division games this season.

Toronto is 9-4 ATS in division games this season.

Toronto is 9-5 ATS after a loss this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto on the run line in this matchup. The Blue Jays have been surprisingly good against the number this season, despite their middling 13-15 straight-up record. Toronto is 12-8 ATS as an underdog and 8-5 ATS as the home team this year. What’s more, the Blue Jays are 10-9 ATS in American League games and 3-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. I believe that the Blue Jays will play well enough to either win outright or lose by a single run on Tuesday. The pick is Toronto +1.5 runs at -128 odds over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +1.5 (-128)