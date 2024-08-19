Close Menu
    Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction:

    Anthony Rome
    Red Sox vs. Astros

    Tanner Houck will oppose Yusei Kikuchi in Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Astros series opener at 8:10 p.m. ET. With the Astros listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight at Minute Maid Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Red Sox (+108) at Houston Astros (-117); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Red Sox vs. Astros: Public Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rafaela continues productive rookie season

    Ceddanne Rafaela went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Orioles. The Red Sox out-hit the Orioles 11 to three on Sunday, but couldn’t get over the hump. Rafaela recorded their only hit in 14 tries with a runner in scoring position as he continued his very productive rookie season with 13 homers, 17 stolen bases, 63 runs scored, 59 RBI, and a .264 batting average. He did make another error at shortstop though, as center field continues to look like his most likely defensive home long term.

    Altuve’s home run drought ends

    Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run against the White Sox on Sunday. Altuve’s home run was his 16th of the year. He hit a solo shot off John Brebbia in the eighth inning. It was Altuve’s second home run since July 12th, a span of 29 games. He’s hitting .301 with a .795 OPS and 53 RBI on the season.

    Astros are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games.

    Red Sox are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Houston.

    The total has gone OVER in 24 of Boston’s last 30 games played in August.

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 15 games.

    Red Sox vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Houston. The Astros are 10-1 in their last 11 games overall, 10-1 in their last 11 league matchups and are 14-3 in their last 17 meetings with an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Red Sox are winless in their last six meetings with the Astros.

    Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -117

