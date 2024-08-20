Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston take Game 2?

The Red Sox vs. Astros series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will the Astros win two straight against the Red Sox? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight when Nick Pivetta opposes Ronel Blanco in the pitching matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (+114) at Houston Astros (-123); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Red Sox vs. Astros: Public Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yoshida hits two-run homer in loss

Masataka Yoshida went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Astros on Monday. Yoshida’s home run was his ninth of the season. He pinch hit in the sixth inning and hit a two-run home run off Taylor Scott. Yoshida’s 18-for-43 (.418) with four home runs and 11 RBI in his last 13 games. He’s hitting .300 with an .825 OPS Masataka Yoshida went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Astros on Monday.

Alvarez collects three hits in win

Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox on Monday. Alvarez’ double was his 29th of the season. He has at least two hits in eight of his last 14 games. Alvarez is 21-for-50 (.420) with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI in that stretch. He’s hitting .310 with a .955 OPS and 66 RBI on the season.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 21 of Boston’s last 28 games.

Over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games against Houston.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games at home.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 11-1 in their last 12 games versus the Red Sox, are 9-1 in their last 12 league matchups and are 15-3 in their last 18 meetings with an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the Red Sox are 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Astros, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League West Division and are 2-5 in their last seven contests as an underdog.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: Houston Astros -130