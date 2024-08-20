Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston take Game 2?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Red Sox vs. Astros

    The Red Sox vs. Astros series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will the Astros win two straight against the Red Sox? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight when Nick Pivetta opposes Ronel Blanco in the pitching matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Red Sox (+114) at Houston Astros (-123); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Red Sox vs. Astros: Public Bettors Leaning towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yoshida hits two-run homer in loss

    Masataka Yoshida went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Astros on Monday. Yoshida’s home run was his ninth of the season. He pinch hit in the sixth inning and hit a two-run home run off Taylor Scott. Yoshida’s 18-for-43 (.418) with four home runs and 11 RBI in his last 13 games. He’s hitting .300 with an .825 OPS Masataka Yoshida went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Astros on Monday.

    Alvarez collects three hits in win

    Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox on Monday. Alvarez’ double was his 29th of the season. He has at least two hits in eight of his last 14 games. Alvarez is 21-for-50 (.420) with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI in that stretch. He’s hitting .310 with a .955 OPS and 66 RBI on the season.

    The total has gone OVER in 21 of Boston’s last 28 games.

    Over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games against Houston.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games at home.

    Red Sox vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Houston. The Astros are 11-1 in their last 12 games versus the Red Sox, are 9-1 in their last 12 league matchups and are 15-3 in their last 18 meetings with an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the Red Sox are 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Astros, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League West Division and are 2-5 in their last seven contests as an underdog.

    Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: Houston Astros -130

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com