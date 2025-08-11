Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

​The Boston Red Sox (65–54) take on the Houston Astros (66–52) at Daikin Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Boston counters with left-hander Garrett Crochet, who boasts a stellar 13–4 record and a 2.24 ERA, leading his team in several key pitching categories. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 11, 2025

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -170 moneyline favorites to beat the Astros, who are +145 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of the bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

On the mound for Houston is Cristian Javier, making his return from Tommy John surgery—the first time the right-hander takes the bump since the procedure. Javier brings intrigue and potential but likely will be on a pitch count given his limited rehab appearances.

Boston enters this interleague tilt riding a recent upswing, having swept their three-game series against Houston in early August and riding the arm of Crochet to power their resurgence. As a team, the Red Sox are averaging around 5 runs per game, ranking among MLB’s top offenses. For Houston, Javier’s return holds extra weight: the Astros’ rotation has been decimated by injuries, and his comeback is timed as a needed boost.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup centers around experience versus uncertainty. Boston’s Crochet is a proven ace, consistent and reliable, while Javier’s return adds an unpredictable element—with upside but also risk given his limited workload. Boston’s offensive momentum and Fenway’s confidence-stoking sweep over Houston tip the balance in their favor. Expect a tightly contested game, but with Boston’s deep offense and dependable pitching, they appear primed to edge the Astros.

Final Prediction: Red Sox win 5–3

I anticipate Crochet to deliver a quality start, while Javier keeps the Astros competitive through a limited outing. Boston’s offense should capitalize on at least one mistake, pulling ahead in the later innings.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5