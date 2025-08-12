Red Sox vs. Astros MLB Prediction: Will game turn into a slugfest?

The Boston Red Sox (65–55) travel to Daikin Park to take on the Houston Astros (67–52) in what figures to be a critical mid-August matchup as both clubs jockey for playoff positioning. Houston holds a slim lead atop the AL West, while Boston is firmly in the wild card hunt. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Sox vs. Astros matchup?

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Red Sox vs. Astros Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Astros are -113 moneyline favorites to beat the Red Sox, who are +105 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Houston.

Pitching Matchup

On the mound for the Red Sox is Dustin May, who carries a 6-8 record with a 4.93 ERA and has yet to notch a win with Boston. Meanwhile, Spencer Arrighetti gets the nod for Houston. He’s struggled through a limited role this season and carries a lofty 7.43 ERA into this outing.

Storylines & Context

Boston enters on a three-game skid, adding urgency to this matchup.

The Red Sox previously swept the Astros in Boston earlier this month, suggesting they’ve had Houston’s number of late.

Houston is navigating key returns and emotional storylines, including Alex Bregman facing his former home crowd and Carlos Correa making a stirring return to Houston as an Astro.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Prediction

With both starting pitchers vulnerable and both offenses capable of erupting, this game looks like a run-fest in the making. Boston’s offensive arsenal and familiarity with Houston’s pitching staff give them a slight edge. Even though May hasn’t secured his first win for Boston, Arrighetti’s limited and uneven season suggests the Red Sox bats could have the edge.

Prediction: Red Sox take it 8–6, edging out Houston in a slugfest. Expect explosive innings from both sides and plenty of drama before Boston pulls away late.

Red Sox vs. Astros MLB PREDICTION: OVER 8.5