Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Rays pull off upset?

Will Tampa Bay pull off the upset when the Rays vs. Yankees series wraps up on Monday afternoon? Zack Littell will oppose Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup today at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Tampa Bay Rays (+138) at 912 New York Yankees (-164); o/u 8.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Rays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Caballero hits home run in Rays’ win

José Caballero went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Rays’ win over the Yankees on Sunday. With Yandy Diaz out, Isaac Paredes moved to first base, which allowed Caballero to start at third base, and he delivered. The speedster now has seven home runs and 26 RBI on the season. He has moved into more of a super-utility role since Taylor Walls returned, which caps his fantasy upside, but Caballero can remain relevant if he continues to start the majority of games in Tampa Bay.

Judge hits three-run homer in loss to Rays

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Rays on Sunday. As has become the norm, Judge delivered and the Yankees lost. Judge now has 35 home runs and 89 RBI on the season. Juan Soto also had three hits on Sunday, but they’re the only two hitters in the Yankees lineup who seem to hit on a regular basis. Perhaps getting Giancarlo Stanton back or adding a bat at the deadline could help Judge’s counting stats over the final two months of the season.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 22 games played on a Monday when on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of NY Yankees’ last 27 games played on a Monday

Yankees are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games when playing as the favorite

Rays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven league meetings and are 5-1 in their last six road contests when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the Yankees are just 3-11 in their last 14 home games, are 1-4 in their last five contests when playing on a Monday and are 4-17 in their last 21 matchups when favored.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +138