Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Rays pull off upset?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Rays vs. Yankees

    Will Tampa Bay pull off the upset when the Rays vs. Yankees series wraps up on Monday afternoon? Zack Littell will oppose Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup today at 1:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Tampa Bay Rays (+138) at 912 New York Yankees (-164); o/u 8.5

    1:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

    Rays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Caballero hits home run in Rays’ win

    José Caballero went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Rays’ win over the Yankees on Sunday. With Yandy Diaz out, Isaac Paredes moved to first base, which allowed Caballero to start at third base, and he delivered. The speedster now has seven home runs and 26 RBI on the season. He has moved into more of a super-utility role since Taylor Walls returned, which caps his fantasy upside, but Caballero can remain relevant if he continues to start the majority of games in Tampa Bay.

    Judge hits three-run homer in loss to Rays

    Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Rays on Sunday. As has become the norm, Judge delivered and the Yankees lost. Judge now has 35 home runs and 89 RBI on the season. Juan Soto also had three hits on Sunday, but they’re the only two hitters in the Yankees lineup who seem to hit on a regular basis. Perhaps getting Giancarlo Stanton back or adding a bat at the deadline could help Judge’s counting stats over the final two months of the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 22 games played on a Monday when on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 19 of NY Yankees’ last 27 games played on a Monday

    Yankees are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games when playing as the favorite

    Rays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven league meetings and are 5-1 in their last six road contests when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the Yankees are just 3-11 in their last 14 home games, are 1-4 in their last five contests when playing on a Monday and are 4-17 in their last 21 matchups when favored.

    Rays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +138

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com